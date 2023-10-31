Fresh Seafood Co. closing its doors at Capitol Market location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After 26 years, the Fresh Seafood Co. will be shutting its doors to their Capitol Market location for good.

Fresh Seafood Co. owner Tim Cerullo said in a statement that they will close the Capitol Market location by Nov. 15, and are grateful for the many who have supported them there over the years.

“We have begun winding down operations,” Cerullo said. “We have loved serving the Charleston community and thank you for your support over the years. Thank you.”

The company’s Jefferson location, however, will still remain open, so fans of the restaurant can still get their Big Fish Sandwiches and other favorite menu items just outside of Charleston.

Capitol Market Executive Director Evan Osborn said Fresh Seafood has been instrumental in the formation of Capitol Market and he is grateful for the years they got to serve there.

“We are excited for Tim, Courtney and Tony’s next chapter, as well as Capitol Market’s,” Osborn said. “It has been nearly 10 years since we added a new vendor to the indoor market so it’s a new opportunity.”

Fresh Seafood Co. Market & Restaurant is located at 6230 MacCorkle Ave. SW in Jefferson. It’s open Thursday through Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. and closed Monday through Wednesday.

You can give them a call at (304)-768-9728.