Freedom rally set for Saturday at state capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers of a rally and protest scheduled for Saturday at the state capitol say the event is about freedom and unity.

Shaun Adkins, an organizer of the Mountain Freedom Rally and Protest of Big Government Overreach event set for noon Saturday, said pandemic-related mandates from governors and other government officials have entered dangerous territory.

“We are absolutely headed down a slippery slope,” Adkins said during an appearance Friday on WCHS Radio’s 580-Live show. “What has the government ever taken away that they’ve given back?”

Adkins said it’s more than just the mask mandate. He said other steps taken not only in West Virginia but across the country have eroded personal freedoms. Adkins said many of the decisions have been based on fear not facts.

“If our freedoms only reach as far as our fear begins then we really don’t have freedoms, we have permission,” Adkins said. “Are you willing to give up your freedom for someone else’s fear.”

The rally is set to take place first followed by a protest that will take place at a yet-to-be revealed location.

“We’re going to go to a certain specified location, which will be named at the rally, and we will basically sing Christmas carols at that location,” Adkins said.

Adkins said he and others just want to be able to live their lives and not “under the thumb” of government.

“We are basically protesting freedoms being trampled on by government entities,” he said.