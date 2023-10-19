Free pop-up medical clinic to set up in Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — People will have a chance to receive teeth cleanings, vision exams, and medical screenings from a mobile pop-up clinic in Charleston this weekend.

Remote Area Medical, providers of the mobile medical clinics, is once again partnering with West Virginia Health Right to bring free dental, vision, and medical services to the community. The unit will be set up at the Bible Center Church starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 and again for a half-day on Sunday, Oct. 22.

“All services are free, they will be offered on a first-come first-serve basis, no questions asked, and we are really looking forward to helping as many patients as we can,” RAM Marketing Manager Poppy Green said.

On the dental side of the services, people will be able to receive teeth cleanings, fillings, and extractions. On the vision side, they will offer full comprehensive eye exams and will be able to make prescriptions for new glasses on-site. Finally, the medical portion will include screenings, lab services, among other additional services.

Green said RAM has been partnering with WV Health Right to host the event for several years now based on a definite need to have it in the area.

He said sometimes, it comes down to a financial choice people have to make between receiving such services or buying groceries and putting gas in their tanks.

“A lot of individuals are forced between paying their healthcare bills, you know like going to the dentist and having that bill, and paying for other necessities,” he said.

Green added that the mobile unit and the services it provides gives people an outlet for saving on such medical resources.

“By offering these free services, people can come and take care of themselves without worrying about the financial burden that they may be facing,” he said.

Green said for people to arrive to the unit as early as they can as there may be an extended wait. No ID is required.