Free health clinic opens in Charleston Saturday and Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — People in need of health care services will have the opportunity to get checked by a doctor at a free pop-up clinic in Charleston this weekend.

The clinic runs Saturday and Sunday at the Bible Center School in Charleston.

It’s hosted by West Virginia Health Right, in partnership with Tennessee-based Remote Area Medical.

Services such as free dental, vision and medical care will be available regardless of insurance status. There will also be free Hepatitis C testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The parking lot at the Bible Center School will open at midnight Saturday. Numbered tickets will be handed out at around 3 a.m.

The clinic was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Virginia Health Right CEO Angie Settle previously told MetroNews she expects a lot of people to attend because some have put off health care needs in recent years.

There will be up to 600 volunteers on site.

Patients are required to bring their current medications. Identifications and insurance cards are not required.