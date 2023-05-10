Free concert series, Live on the Levee to make its return

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Live music is set to make its way back to the levee in downtown Charleston every Friday night throughout the summer.

Live on the Levee will kick off at Haddad Riverfront Park along the Kanawha Boulevard May 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers and contributors of the event gathered at the park Wednesday for a news conference to announce this year’s line-up.

The opening night on May 26th will feature the bands The Chase and headliners Hair Supply, an 80s hard rock tribute band performing on the Schoenbaum Stage, but Mayor Amy Goodwin said a variety of musical styles and genres are scheduled to follow throughout the summer.

“Names that you’ve heard of, maybe some bands that you’ve seen up and down the East Coast, in this region, in the state of West Virginia,” Goodwin said.

Also on the opening night will be a new event, Veteran’s Night, which will honor and salute all veterans throughout the state and across the country, with fireworks being included.

Goodwin said the much support the city receives to put the event on every year is particularly impressive, especially with more sponsors coming in for this year’s event.

“I think what stands out this year as opposed to previous years is the incredible amount of support that we consistently have for Live on the Levee, it’s just amazing the sponsorship we receive every year, we have a lot of new sponsors, because you know, this has been going on plus 20 years,” she said.

Brewer and Company of West Virginia Inc., Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, Highland Hospital and Mountain State Brewing are just a few of the sponsors for this year’s Live on the Levee. Moses Auto Group, the title sponsor, returns for its 15th year of helping to make the event happen.

The free concert series will also be supporting several non-profit organizations through funding, as the decision was made to continue the tradition of helping entities who help others throughout the community in many different ways.

Goodwin said it was an intention set by former Mayor Danny Jones and former city councilman, Tom Lane, and one that is still important to honor.

“We love that idea, people are out and are together and having a good time, but you know what, let us never have it be too far from our thoughts that somebody needs help, and if we’re together let’s do it, it’s what West Virginians do well,” said Goodwin.

This year the funding will be going towards the non-profits Manna Meal, Covenant House, Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, Roark Sullivan Life Way Center and YWCA’s Sojourners Shelter.

Live on the Levee also coincides with special events including FestivALL which begins on June 9.

The concert series will wrap up on August 18 and will feature Back to School Night, an event with the focus being solely on the kids in the community and will include backpack giveaways and much more.

2023 Live on the Levee Lineup:

MAY 26: Veteran’s Night & Fireworks: Hair Supply | The Chase

JUN 02: Allie Colleen | The Mikele Buck Band

JUN 09: John Inghram presents: A Tribute to The Who |Of The Dell

JUN 16: Rasta Rafiki | Aristotle Jones

JUN 23: Celisse | The New Old Souls

JUL 14:WTSQ Night: Jim Polak & Ally Fletcher | Dinosaur Burps & The Infidelfonics

JUL 21: Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) | Battle of the Bands Winner

JUL 28: Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle | Eric Bolander

AUG 11: Funk You | Jeremy Short

AUG 18: Back to School Night: Shelem | The Unit