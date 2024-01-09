Frazier’s Bottom residents express concern to Putnam County Commission about rezoning issue

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Commission signed an order Tuesday that would allow for the rezoning of 36 acres of property in Frazier’s Bottom.

A number of Frazier’s Bottom residents attended Tuesday’s commission meeting to express concern about the proposal which includes plans to build an Amazon Distribution Center.

Karen Thaxton lives directly across from the property. She said she’s disappointed the commission won’t be protecting her historic home and many others in the area.

“This Amazon Distribution Center would be more beneficial to Putnam County at an appropriate site, not on a two-lane road with a traffic count of 1,574 cars daily, 10 miles from the interstate, in the center of five subdivisions,” Thaxton said.

Sherry Wells lives on Hurricane Creek Road. She and her husband wrote a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to help stop the rezoning effort.

Wells said the proposal was rushed through without any archaeological or traffic impact studies.

“What I’m here to say is do the decent thing and table this until there is more information,” she said.

Commissioners agreed to the order and did not discuss it before taking public comment.

Wells said the Amazon facility provides no benefit to the community.

“The assumption is there will be jobs, but there’s no one to say that definitely, and you know why that is? Amazon Distribution Centers are automated. You’re going to get very few jobs out of that,” she said. “You’re also going to get crime, you’re going to get your roads deteriorating and you’re going to get people leaving that area.”

Wells’ husband Roger Wells echoed her concerns.

“I have seen no benefits to the state, to the county or jobs that come out of this. I see no positives. All I can see is wonderful Frazier’s Bottom being destroyed,” he said.

The next Putnam County Commission meeting is Jan. 30.