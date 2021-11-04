Fox News’ Kilmeade stopping in Charleston for book tour

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Fox News host will be in Charleston on Sunday as part of a nationwide book tour.

Brian Kilmeade, one of the anchors of “Fox & Friends,” will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Sunday to promote his latest book “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”

The book covers the 16th president of the United States and the abolitionist as well as their experiences before and during the Civil War.

“What about how they related to each other and how these two unlikely heroes emerged at just the right time again to save America?” Kilmeade said on a recent edition of “MetroNews Talkline.”

“When you see this former slave on the podium for President Lincoln’s inaugural and meeting with the president three times before he died and what they were able to do together, I thought that was a story that America needed to hear.”

Sunday’s show will begin at 3 p.m.