Fourth cycle of Charleston grants program open for submissions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The fourth cycle of the Charleston Small Business Investment Grants program is open for submissions.

Businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000, in which recipients will have to match any amount by 25%.

Businesses can use the funds for multiple projects such as broadband connectivity, market, demolition and construction. The project must begin within six months of a business receiving the money, and businesses must complete the project within one year.

“We continue to see the needs of our small businesses as they rebound from COVID-19. These grant monies will help them with projects to improve their businesses,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a press release.

The city has awarded more than $300,000 to local businesses so far.

Applications are available at https://charlestonwv.gov/sites/default/files/non-departmental-documents/2021-06/Summer%202021%20SBDG.pdf. Interested business owners have until June 30 at 5 p.m. to submit the proper forms.