Four people found dead in Elkview area home

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Four members of a five-member family were found dead Sunday in a house near Elkview in northern Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said a man, his wife and sons, ages12 and 3 were found deceased by a relative at about 10:40 a.m. in a house on Cemetery Hill Drive.

Rutherford said a family member had tried to get in touch with the family on Saturday but was unsuccessful that’s why they went to the house on Sunday.

Detectives were still on the scene and 3 p.m. and had yet to remove the bodies. They were waiting on warrants to conduct a crime scene investigation.

“We determined immediately on the deputies’ arrival they were all deceased,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford did confirm a third son, who was older than the other two, had been found at another location. Deputies were speaking with him.

The four apparently died by gunshot but Rutherford said the exact cause of death had yet to be determined.

The department’s crime scene vehicle was on the scene along with an assistant Kanawha County prosecutor.

No names were initially released by police.

Neighbor Samra Mullins said she hadn’t heard anything coming from the nearby home.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking. You don’t expect this to be so close to home,” Mullins said.

She said everyone in the community is a little on edge.

“It’s just more stress. You know, we’re dealing with the COVID. It’s just more bad news,” Mullins said.