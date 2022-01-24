Four Kanawha County elementary schools turn to remote learning this week due to COVID-19

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County elementary schools are forced to be on remote learning this week due to COVID-19.

Kanawha County Schools (KCS) Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams told 580-WCHS on Monday that the majority of cases in the elementary schools of Sissonville, Elk Center, Clendenin and Chesapeake are staff and the school system cannot fill the void with teaching.

“Elementary schools are smaller and when staff gets sick, there aren’t enough people within the staff to cover classes and that type of thing,” Williams said.

“Subs are difficult to come by. What a lot of schools have been doing is trying to get teachers to cover other classes. In an elementary school, they are usually smaller and it’s difficult to do that.”

As of Monday, the KCS COVID-19 tracking page shows that Chesapeake Elementary School has 10 active cases, Clendenin Elementary has 11 active cases, Elk Center has 18 active cases, and Sissonville Elementary has seven active cases.

Dozens of the schools in the county report active cases but Williams said there are not enough substitute teachers and other staff to go around.

“Most of our subs are retired teachers and that means they are older. They don’t want to take the chance of going into a classroom and getting COVID,” Williams said.

Chesapeake will return to the classroom on Thursday while the other three will be back to in-person learning on Monday. Williams said the school system is using the protocols laid out by the West Virginia Department of Education.

WVDE lists the following on “Considerations for Closing” in its COVID-19 protocols:

Schools may consider closing individual classrooms for a 10-day period when rapid transmission occurs in a classroom to slow transmission. Schools should use the threshold five or more students in a single classroom or if 10% of the classroom has COVID-19, whichever is greater.

Schools may consider closing for a 5-day period to slow transmission if recommended by the local health department to the county superintendent based on meeting one of the thresholds:

» School is unable to maintain a safe school environment due to the number of staff out.

» School baseline absenteeism is double the average daily absences due to students out with COVID-19.

Williams admitted that remote learning is the toughest on elementary schools based on child care available and the children needing help logging on to do work.

He did say there are a couple of ways to look at the situation in KCS.

“On the positive side, we have four schools out but 62 schools that are in sessions and operating at a normal schedule,” Williams said.