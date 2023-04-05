Four injured in West Side wreck involving fire department ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four people were injured when three vehicles including a Charleston Fire Department ambulance were involved in crash Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at a few minutes before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Iowa Street and 7th Avenue on the city’s West Side. The force of the collision send the ambulance skidding on its side.

Charleston police said three people were taken to CAMC General for treatment and one other person went to Thomas Memorial Hospital. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. An investigating officer said the ambulance was running its emergency lights and siren at the time of the crash.