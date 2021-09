BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Four juveniles escaped from the state-operated Robert L. Shell juvenile detention facility in Barboursville on Monday.

The juveniles escaped at around 3:30 p.m. in the area near Interstate 64 and state Route 193 close to the Western Regional Jail.

Three of the four individuals were back in custody by 5 p.m. The fourth person was arrested after 7:30 p.m.

The group was in their detention facility issued clothing when state troopers took them into custody.