Four attorneys still on list to replace King

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission has submitted four names to Gov. Jim Justice for an open circuit judgeship in Kanawha County.

Following interviews with nine applicants Thursday, the commission recommended Justice choose from Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers, Kanawha County Family Court Judge Kenneth Ballard, Kanawha County Law Clerk Christine Fox or Charleston attorney Benjamin Mishoe.

The person chosen will replace former Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charlie King on died on Dec. 28.

King, 73, had been a circuit judge since 1988.

Akers is a longtime assistant prosecutor who prosecuted cases before King. Fox was King’s law clerk.

No word yet from the governor’s office on when he’ll make his decision.

The seat will be up for election in May 2022.