Foundation fighting Parkinson’s awards grant to WVU institute, state registry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislation was passed last year to establish the West Virginia Parkinson’s Registry. Now, the world’s leader in funding for the disease has just planned a grant for the program.

On Friday, the West Virginia Parkinson’s disease registry made the announcement of the grant coming from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research alongside lawmakers, patients and care partners of the disease.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation will provide a grant of $160,000 to the West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, who manages the state registry. The registry will be one of the first patient registries managed by an academic medical center.

Ali Rezai, M.D., Executive Chair of the WVU RNI, said the state and the institute are well equipped to be a leader nationwide in Parkinson’s treatment.

“Our state is fortunate to have a broad, inclusive, and collaborative network of partners working together toward a common goal,” said Rezai.

George Manahan, Founder and Director of the Charleston Parkinson’s Support Group, said West Virginia is the first state to have a partnership with the foundation. He spoke about the grant to MetroNews Talkline Wednesday at the capitol.

“The West Virginia Parkinson’s community worked hard to pass the registry legislation a year ago and this grant will allow us to take the registry from concept to reality,” Manahan said.

According to the support group director, West Virginia is the third highest state in the nation for prevalence of Parkinson’s. He has a theory of a few factors contributing to why state residents are more likely to get the disease.

“We have a chemical industry, we have farming in the eastern panhandle,” said Manahan. “There is known fact that pesticides make you about 1000% more susceptible to Parkinson’s disease.”

According to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, five states have established registry concepts tracking Parkinson’s disease. Ted Thompson, Senior Vice President of Public Policy for foundation said once the registry is up and running, it will greatly advance work towards finding a cure.

“The West Virginia registry will provide population-based data that will be critically important to moving the science forward and getting us closer to better treatments and a cure,” Thompson said. “Our grant is aimed at helping WVU and its partners engage all the right stakeholders to design a state-of-the-art registry.”

Parkinson’s disease occurs when brain cells that make dopamine, stop working. The disease is lifelong and unfortunately gets worse over time.

Estimates suggest PD affects nearly 1 million people in the U.S. and more than 6 million globally. More than 7,000 people are affected by PD in West Virginia.