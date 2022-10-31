Foster resigns Putnam County Commission seat

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned effective Tuesday.

Foster, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016, said he decided to resign after a discussion last Friday with the Secretary of State’s Office concerning his recent move to Tennessee.

Longtime Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia filed a petition in circuit court, also last Friday, seeking to have Foster removed from office because he was no longer a resident of Putnam County. Foster registered to vote in Bedford County, Tennessee on Sept. 7.

Foster wanted another six-year term in office but lost in the May primary election.

Foster said in a news release that he felt unsafe in his own community in Putnam County after trying to clean-up corruption at the county level. He said he moved to Tennessee over a personal safety issue.

Former Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, who defeated Foster in the Republican primary, is taking on former county commissioner Jim Withrow in next week’s election.