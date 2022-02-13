Former teacher to enter guilty plea for sex offenses

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A former Fayette County teacher is expected to enter a guilty plea Monday related to multiple sex offenses involving former students.

Leonard Dale Varner Jr. was indicted in May 2021 for soliciting a minor via computer, second-degree sexual assault and sexual assault by parent, guardian or custodian.

A criminal complaint noted the incidents happened in Fayette, Nicholas and Kanawha counties between 2016 and 2020.

Varner previously taught at Anstead Middle School. He allegedly sexually assaulted two students while they were intoxicated, sent victims sexually explicit text messages and made inappropriate comments toward the students.

Varner is expected to enter a guilty plea at 1:15 p.m. before Fayette County Circuit Judge Paul Blake Jr.