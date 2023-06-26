Former state senator to seek county commission seat in 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former member of the Legislature from Kanawha County is ready to wade back into the political arena. Republican Chris Walters has indicated he plans to seek the GOP nomination for the Kanawha County Commission next year.

“I’ve wanted to run for a while. I have a different perspective of what to do in Kanawha County. I’ve got some ideas I’ve looked at doing and have tried to do, but they just haven’t moved with the current way things are going,” he explained.

Walters formerly served in the state Senate, but since leaving the legislature has continued to run a small insurance business in Charleston. He believed the county could get greater benefit out of working with the Legislature.

“The relationship with the Legislature and the county has been rocky in the past. I think it’s something that can be mended and we can create a lot of things here that are great for Kanawha County,” he said.

Among those ideas, Walters likes the idea of creating a road from the Nitro-St. Albans bridge across the ridge to tie into I-64 at Cross Lanes. Walters believes such a move would open up 180 acres of undeveloped property in the region and would increase the property values for everybody in the area–including homeowners in St. Albans.

Speaking on 580-Live he explained getting into the race early was important because of the need for fundraising and to get his ideas before voters. If nominated, he would face incumbent Commissioner Kent Carper who is recovering from health issues, but is also battling against allegations of lewd behavior and an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Walters deflected questions about the controversy facing his potential opponent, other than to acknowledge Carper’s longtime tenure in the position which he admitted be a challenge for anyone to mount.

“He’s been there since I was seven years old and I’m now a business owner with a family. He has great name recognition and a long legacy. That’s always tough to overcome,” he said.