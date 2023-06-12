Former St. Albans firefighter charged in sex crimes case

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A now former City of St. Albans firefighter has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted and abused a young boy for nearly two years.

Boyd Poff III, 49, of St. Albans, turned himself in and was arraigned Monday on charges of first degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a person of trust.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies allege the crimes were committed beginning in October 2021 at Poff’s home. The boy was 11 at the time. Deputies said Poff was longtime friends with the boy’s family and was allowed to pick him up from school, keep him overnight and take him on trips.

Deputies said the boy’s mother just recently learned of the abuse and reported it to police. Her son was interviewed and deputies said he “disclosed the sexual abuse in detail to detectives.”

Poff agreed to speak with investigators. Deputies said “he admitted having inappropriate sexual contact” with the boy who is now 12.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found evidence at Poff’s home.

The St. Albans Fire Department issued a release Monday saying that Poff had been fired. The department learned of the allegations on June 4. Poff was let go last Thursday, June 8.

Poff was arraigned Monday and is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bail.