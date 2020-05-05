Former sheriff appointed fill opening in Clay County

CLAY, W.Va. — The Clay County Commission appointed an acting sheriff Tuesday a day after elected Sheriff Donald Triplett Jr. resigned.

The commission held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning and appointed former sheriff Randy Holcomb as the new sheriff for the next 30 days. That will be followed by a more permanent decision.

Triplett resigned for personal reasons.

Holcomb was first elected sheriff in 2008 and served two terms. Holcomb ordered his deputies in February 2012 to no longer conduct road patrols. He cited a lack of prosecution of traffic citations in magistrate court, a lack of DUI equipment made available to the sheriff’s department and safety issues.

State police dedicated more resources to road patrols in Clay County at the time.