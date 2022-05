HURRICANE, W.Va. — Retired Putnam County Circuit Judge James Lee Thompson Tuesday at his home in Hurricane. He was 101.

Thompson presided in the Putnam/Mason circuit from 1961 to 1977. He lost his seat to Judge James Holliday.

Thompson ran for and was elected Putnam County prosecuting attorney twice after his judicial defeat. He retired in the middle of his second term and had O.C. Spaulding appointed as his replacement in the prosecutor’s office.