Former PSD Chairman will go on trial in November for misusing county funds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County Public Service District Chairman is out on bond following his indictment of allegedly misusing county funds.

John Rubin, 69, of Hernshaw, is out on a personal recognizance bond. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Court records show that Rubin was indicted in June on 10 total counts of embezzlement, fraudulent schemes, forgery and uttering.

A whistleblower came forward claiming Rubin used the funds to build a barn on his property in Hernshaw. He’s accused of taking thousands of dollars from the PSD between June 2018 to March 2022.

The Kanawha County Commission decided to remove Rubin from the position in July 2022. Chris Billo was selected as his replacement.

Rubin’s trial is set for November 13.