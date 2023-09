NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — The former town recorder in New Haven, West Virginia, will serve time in prison for embezzlement.

Dawn Roberta Hysell plead guilty to embezzling funds between 2015 to 2020. On Thursday, she was sentenced to 1-10 years in prison.

Seven years of probation was requested by Hysell’s attorney but rejected by the judge presiding over the case. New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz also urged the judge to put Hysell in jail.

As a part of her sentencing, Hysell is required to pay restitution.