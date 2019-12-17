Former Miss Kentucky, ex-Kanawha teacher pleads guilty in sexting case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison for sending nude pictures to a 15-year old student.

Ramsey Bearse, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court to one count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Ramsey Carpenter Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014.

Bearse, who entered her plea in Kanawha County Circuit Court before Judge Duke Bloom, was arrested in December 2018 and charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor.

Authorities said Bearse sent pictures to a former student at Andrew Jackson Middle School on the social media app Snapchat.

She was suspended from her teaching position at Andrew Jackson Middle School following the arrest. She no longer is employed by Kanawha County Schools.

A criminal complaint in the case said that a parent of the 15-year old boy said the boy had inappropriate pictures on his phone sent to him by the teacher. The parent confirmed that the teen attended the school from sixth through eighth grades, the complaint said.

Bearse faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison when she is sentenced on January 17 at 10 a.m.