Former member returns to Lincoln County Board of Education

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — The newest member of the Lincoln County Board of Education is a former board member.

On Friday, Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt appointed veteran educator Dr. Donna Martin to the board. She will start immediately and her term will conclude June 30.

“Dr. Martin’s career reflects her vast knowledge of education policies and practices coupled with her love of children,” Blatt said. “I am grateful for her willingness to serve and her commitment to public education.”

Dr. Martin previously served on the Lincoln County Board of Education from 2008 to 2012. She said she’s looking forward to serving Lincoln County again.

“Education has been a cornerstone of my professional and personal life for decades, and I do not take lightly this opportunity,” said Dr. Martin. “Superintendent Blatt has entrusted me to work on behalf of the children, families and education community of this county. I will do as I always have – give of my time, expertise and my heart for the betterment of our community.”

Superintendent Blatt made the appointment following the resignation of Jody Pistore. The Lincoln County school system still remains under the control of the state.