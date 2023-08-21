Former McDonald’s employee facing robbery, attempted murder charges has trial moved to next year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial involving a man accused of stabbing and robbing a person inside a McDonald’s bathroom will now take place next year.

Richard Thornton was granted a continuance Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court by Judge Kenneth Ballard due to his mental evaluation not being complete. During his hearing, Thornton was rejected a request for a bond reduction. Judge Ballard said that Thornton was a “danger to the public.”

Thornton’s new trial date is set for January 2, 2024.

The attempted robbery happened on January 17, at the Crossings Mall McDonald’s in Elkview. Kanawha County deputies said Thornton followed a customer into the bathroom of the restaurant, stabbed him and then robbed him of his wallet. Thornton was an employee of the McDonald’s and has since been let go.

Thornton was arrested at a nearby gas station shortly after the incident. Deputies found Thornton with the victim’s wallet as well as a bloody knife on him.

Court records show that Thornton pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. Thornton was already serving a one-year probation for an incident in September 2019 of attempted malicious wounding of emergency service personnel.