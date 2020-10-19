Former Mayor Kent Strange Hall dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former Charleston Mayor Kent Strange Hall has died.

Hall, who served as mayor from 1991-1995 died at home last Friday. He suffered a massive stroke last year.

Hall defeated fellow Republican Chuck Gardner in the 1991 primary and then went on to beat Democrat Archie Chestnut in the general election. He was the Republican Party’s nominee in 1999 but was defeated by Democrat Jay Goldman in the general election.

According to his obituary, Hall grew up in Clay. He went to Greenbrier Military School and on to West Point but was unable to complete his studies after suffering serious burns in a summer job accident. He finished his degree at WVU and earned a Master’s Degree in English.

Hall’s Charleston public service career included year’s as councilman-at-large, city manager, city treasurer and then mayor.

Current Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday she’s often reminded of Hall’s impact when residents visit her office at city hall.

“In the Mayor’s Conference Room there is a wall of photos with all of the former mayors and I can’t tell you how many times people go to his particular photo and say, ‘I remember when he did this and we had this conversation,’” Goodwin said. “He left his mark on the city for sure. He was memorable and loved, loved, loved the city. His spent his entire life commitment to the city and her people.”

Goodwin has ordered city flags to half-staff through Tuesday.

Hall is survived by two daughters and a son along with two grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com