Former Macy’s building to be torn down for construction of Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The former Macy’s building in downtown Charleston is coming down.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango announced on Friday’s “580 Live” with Dave Allen on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS demolition is slated for Monday to make room for the construction of the new Capital Sports Center.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Goodwin said. “What is going to be in replace of that building is truly going to continue the synergy and energy that we have in downtown Charleston.”

Salango said lawyers closed on the purchase of the old Macy’s property on Wednesday.

“We were finally able to get the agreements in place. We’ve recorded the documents. The Sports Authority now owns the Macy’s building, so we can start demolition,” he said.

City and county officials will hold an on-site walk-through for members of the media at 1 p.m. Monday. A press conference will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Rodney Loftis & Sons will be completing the demolition.

The Capital Sports Center is part of Goodwin’s overall revitalization plan to beautify downtown Charleston and generate tourism. She said the new facility will give local athletes the chance to play sports at a high level.

“We’ve got some outstanding athletes here, and not just those that go on and get college scholarships, play volleyball or basketball, but we also have a community that their children need to learn, develop and grow,” she said. “Let’s give them a place to figure that out.”

Salango said the success of the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar will hopefully be replicated in downtown Charleston. He said the commission has been in support of the Capital Sports Center project since it was announced in Aug. 2022.

“Commissioner Carper and Commission President Wheeler have been in support of this because they’ve seen how this works with the success at the Shawnee Sports Complex bringing in over $150 million in its first five years of economic impact,” Salango said.

The new center will feature an aquatic center, six basketball courts or 12 volleyball courts, six basketball courts, two wrestling mats, eight pickle ball courts, a fitness center, a turf soccer field, a running track, a swimming pool, a rock-climbing wall and a main gymnasium.

The entire project is expected to cost around $80 million.

The City of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission have each contributed $5 million each to get the project started. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s office has also provided $2 million.