Former local PSD chairman receives two years probation in embezzlement case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County Circuit Judge sentenced a former PSD chairman to two years of probation and has ordered him to pay restitution for embezzlement.

John Rubin, 69, of Hernshaw, appeared before Judge Dave Hardy Wednesday afternoon. Rubin is a former Kanawha County Public Service District chairman.

According to court records, Rubin was indicted in June of 2023 on 10 counts of embezzlement, fraudulent schemes, forgery and uttering. In January, he ended up pleading guilty to one count of embezzlement in excess of $1,000 from the local PSD.

Originally, Rubin was accused of taking thousands of dollars from the PSD between June 2018 and March 2022. A whistleblower claimed Rubin used the stolen money to build a barn on his Hernshaw property.

Rubin must also pay restitution of the full amount that he stole which is $3,617.