Former labor organization officer in Beckley hit with sentence for embezzlement

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Mount Hope man must spend five years on federal probation and pay back nearly $3,000 for stealing money from a labor organization.

On Friday, Jason Todd Weaver, 50, received his sentence which includes paying $2,896.78 in restitution for embezzlement of funds.

Weaver worked as the secretary/treasurer of the American Postal Workers Union Local 1509 in Beckley. Court documents show that on October 29, 2021, Weaver wrote out a check to himself for $352.62 from Local 1509’s bank account. Weaver signed his name as an authorized account signatory and forged the name of another union officer who was also an authorized account signatory. He then deposited the check into his personal bank account.

Weaver further admitted to embezzling $12,396.78 in union funds. He issued 17 union checks in total to himself and misused the union’s credit card 59 times between at least April 25, 2016, through November 13, 2021. Weaver has repaid $9,500 of the over $12,000 before pleading guilty to embezzlement.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced the sentence Friday. U.S. District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence.