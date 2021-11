CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County Schools employee has been indicted in a federal child pornography investigation.

Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, of Elkview was previously charged with possessing child pornography.

He previously served as a counselor at Pinch Elementary School. He was recognized as West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year in 2016, in which he visited the White House.

According to Kanawha County Schools, Roatsey’s resignation went into effect on Nov. 15.