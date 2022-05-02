Former Horace Mann employee appearing in court Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial of a former Horace Mann Middle School employee will begin Monday with the man set to enter a guilty plea.

Walter Pannell previously pleaded not guilty to two battery charges stemming from allegations of abusing special needs students. His trial before Judge Carrie Webster was supposed to begin on Feb. 14.

Pannell and other middle school employees are accused of abusing several students. A video released last May showed the alleged abuse. Anthony Wilson, 45, of Beckley and 65-year-old Lillian Branham of Beckley have also been charged with battery.

The Kanawha County Board of Education as well as Pannell, Wilson and Branham face several lawsuits related to the allegations.

James Lynch, another former teacher’s aide, entered a guilty plea last week to two counts of misdemeanor battery. He was indicted in October 2021 on seven counts of misdemeanor battery related to striking a student multiple times as well as squeezing the child’s hand and shoving the student.

Monday’s proceedings are scheduled for 11 a.m.