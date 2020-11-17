Former GW student charged with murder in Florida

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A former West Virginia resident and his brother are charged with murder in Florida.

The Polk County (FL) Sheriff’s Department announced Monday the arrests of Angel Lobato, 18, and his brother, JoJo Lobato, 19, in connection with the death of Danne Frazier, 21, Nov. 4 in Lake Wales, Florida.

Police allege JoJo Lobato arranged a meeting with Frazier to have sex. Once at the meeting location, according to police, both JoJo and Angel attacked Frazer. Angel Lobato allegedly beat the victim with a baseball bat.

Angel Lobato, previously lived in Charleston, authorities said.. He was a student at George Washington High School and played football for the Patriots in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Florida authorities said they had no records of JoJo Lobato living in West Virginia. According to reports, the two were homeless.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Monday the two have confessed after bragging about the killing on social media. He said the brothers planned the murder for “street cred.”

The Lobatos face a number of charges including murder, robbery, conspiracy and theft of a motor vehicle. They are being held without bail.