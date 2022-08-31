Former firefighter sentenced to 14 years behind bars for sexually assaulting minor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginian who previously served as a firefighter and police officer was sentenced Wednesday for sexually assaulting a minor at a fire station.

Christopher Osborne, 26, previously admitted to forcibly raping the teenager in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department. The victim had told Osborne she did not want to have sex, but Osborne held the minor and sexually assaulted her, causing pain and injury.

Osborne was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with both the Charleston Fire Department and Danville Volunteer Fire Department when the incident happened in January 2021.

Osborne was sentenced to 14 years in prison, five years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender under federal law.