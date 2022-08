Former Fayette County teacher to be sentenced Monday for sexual offenses

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A former Fayette County teacher is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning for multiple sexual offenses, including sexual assault.

According to authorities, Leonard Dale Varner Jr. was involved in multiple incidents of sexual misconduct in Fayette, Kanawha and Nicholas counties dating back to 2016.

Varner pleaded guilty in March to one count of third-degree sexual assault; one count of sexual assault by parent; guardian or custodian; one count of second-degree sexual assault; and a count of soliciting a minor via computer.

He faces between 23 years and 60 years in prison.

Sentencing proceedings before Fayette Circuit Judge Paul Blake are scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.