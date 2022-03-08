Former Fayette County teacher enters guilty plea for sexual assault allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Fayette County teacher entered a guilty plea on Monday related to allegations of multiple sexual acts with minors.

Leonard Dale Varner Jr. entered a guilty plea that includes one count of third-degree sexual assault; one count of sexual assault by parent; guardian or custodian; one count of second-degree sexual assault; and a count of soliciting a minor via computer.

According to authorities, Varner had multiple incidents dating back to 2016. The acts happened in Fayette, Kanawha and Nicholas counties.

Varner’s sentencing date is May 9. He faces between 23 years and 60 years in prison.