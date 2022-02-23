Former East Bank fire chief arrested for alleged embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities arrested Tuesday the former chief of the East Bank Fire Department for alleged embezzlement.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Thomas Tucker embezzled more than $99,000 from the department between March 2010 and October 2021.

The investigation began when the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office notified the East Bank Fire Department of an audit. Tucker resigned within days of the notice.

The audit noted multiple expenses unrelated to the fire department’s operations, including engine work for a Ram truck owned by Tucker, regular Walmart purchases, fuel purchases and a boat battery.

The audit also noted the purchase of a pump for an above-ground pool; Tucker owns an above-ground pool.

Tucker was arraigned Tuesday and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.