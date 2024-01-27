Former Dunbar Police Chief chosen as newest Kanawha County Magistrate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Chief Judge Maryclaire Akers has tabbed a longtime law enforcement member to serve as a Kanawha County Magistrate.

Judge Akers selected Earl Whittington as Magistrate for Division 7 after the abrupt resignation by Mike Ferrell last week. She said 17 people applied for the position.

“I want to thank the 17 and talented individuals who applied,” Akers said. “It was a very difficult decision.”

Whittington has 30 years of law enforcement experience with eight of those as Chief of Police for the City of Dunbar. He’s spent the last 10 years serving as a Kanawha County Security Officer.

“I feel very confident that Earl will serve Kanawha County with skill, dedication, integrity, and patience,” said Akers. “I know he will treat all parties in his Court with the respect, fairness and dignity the public deserves.”