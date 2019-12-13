Former correctional officer sentenced to 46 months after trying to smuggle meth into jail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former correctional officer will spend less than four years in prison after being found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

John Edward Roach II, 47, worked at the South Central Regional Jail. In April, an inmate paid him $2,000 to bring methamphetamine into the jail.

An undercover agent met Roach and gave him four ounces of methamphetamine. Roach was quickly arrested before the drug could get inside the jail.

Roach’s sentence is 46 months behind bars.