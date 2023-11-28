Former clerk’s office employee reaches plea agreement in embezzlement case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former employee of the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is in agreement on a plea deal with prosecutors in connection to her embezzlement charges.

Elizabeth Marie Samson, 44, of Elkview, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court Monday morning. She is expected to be back in court Thursday morning before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard for a plea bargain hearing.

While working as a clerk in the office, Samson’s responsibilities included collecting payments for delinquent property taxes. She allegedly took funds for her own personal use. According to a criminal complaint, Sampson took more than $21,000 from the office to pay bills.