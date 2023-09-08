Former Chesapeake VFD chief sentenced after stealing money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The former chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department has been sentenced to five years probation after embezzling from the department.

P.J. Johnson was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last October to the crime.

A news release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said John stole the money from 2014 to 2021.

“Johnson pleaded guilty to fraudulently converting the fire department’s funds for his own use during those years, including purchasing clothing for his motorcycle club, alcohol, Amazon digital services, Netflix, photography and retail purchases,” the news release said.

Johnson also wrote multiple checks to himself.

Along with five years of supervised probation, Johnson was sentenced to perform community service and pay restitution of $27,000.