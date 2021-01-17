Former Chesapeake Mayor Damron Bradshaw dies, commission announces

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Upper Kanawha County native and former Mayor of Chesapeake, Damron Bradshaw has died, the Kanawha County Commission announced Sunday.

Bradshaw served his community for over 45 years, serving as Mayor of Chesapeake for 24 of those years, a release said.

Bradshaw was instrumental at Camp Virgil Tate and Yeager Airport. He also served as a longtime member of the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority.

The Kanawha County Commission will be lowering all state flags on county property in remembrance.

Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “I had the honor of speaking with Mayor Bradshaw shortly before his passing, as did Judge Duke Bloom. We were dear friends, and his friendship was something to be cherished. Several years ago, in an interview, I referred to Mayor Bradshaw as a ‘go-to’ guy for Kanawha County.

“Mayor Bradshaw was not only a leader in Chesapeake but a leader in our county and state. People depended on him, and he dedicated his life to serving others. My wife, Debbie, and I send our condolences to his wife Mary-Jane, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kanawha County has lost a loyal public servant.”

Commissioner Ben Salango noted, “Mayor Damron Bradshaw is a legend in the eastern part of our county. He earned that reputation because of his unwavering dedication to his community for over 40 years. My wife Tera and I send our sympathy to Mary-Jane and their family.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler added, “My wife Jessica and I send our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Mayor Damron Bradshaw. We are grateful for his years of service and leadership he provided to our citizens.”