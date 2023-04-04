Former Chesapeake mayor and longtime public servant Jack Lavender dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Former mayor of Chesapeake, West Virginia, Jack Lavender has died, the Kanawha County Commission said in a release Monday.

“Jack was a lifelong friend and supporter. Debbie and I express our sadness and condolences to his family. Jack truly was a champion of the Upper Kanawha Valley,” commission president Kent Carper said in the news release. “He respected his neighbors and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need.”

Lavender recently stepped down as Chesapeake mayor due to health issues.

He served on the Kanawha County Planning Commission for more than 40 years. Lavender was president for most of that time. He also worked as an investigator with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Commission before he retired.

Commissioner Ben Salango also made a comment on Lavender saying, “Mayor Lavender was a champion for the Upper Kanawha Valley. He worked hard to ensure the Kanawha County Commission recognized the needs of the Upper Kanawha Valley and the Town of Chesapeake. I enjoyed working with him. He will be greatly missed.”

State flags will be flown at half-staff in Kanawha county on the day of his services.