Former Charleston councilman John Miller Jr. dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Charleston city councilman and Kanawha County magistrate John H. Miller Jr. has died at the age of 80. He passed away on Sunday at Hubbard Hospice House.

Miller began more than a decade of work on council in 2003 and stepped down in 2017 due to illness.

Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones remembered Miller on his morning talk on 580-WCHS, 580-LIVE.

“I met him in 1984. We became friends when I was running for sheriff and he was running for House of Delegates,” Jones said.

Jones who served as mayor from 2003, when Miller began his work, to 2019. He said there was a hole in council when Miller left in 2017.

The former mayor said Miller always cared about the youth of the community.

“They used to feature him in public service announcements on TV where he would say “It’s now 10 p.m.; Do you know where your children are?” He was really into that, they had t-shirts and everything else,” Jones said.

Miller also spent more than 30 years as an anatomy and biology teacher at St. Albans High School. He also served on the KRT board of directors and worked for the Division of Highways.

He was the son of the late John Henry Miller Sr. and Mary Hardman Miller and a member of the First Baptist Church, in Charleston.

Miller was born on July 5, 1939, in Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.