Former Chapmanville police officer apprehended in Henry County, Georgia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities in Georgia have taken former Chapmanville police officer Marcus Dudley into custody.

The Kanawha County Prosecutors Office said Tuesday that Dudley, 26, was apprehended by authorities in Henry County, Georgia. Dudley is facing a six-count indictment in connection to the disappearance of his K-9 Chase.

Chase was reported missing back in April in South Charleston where Dudley used to live. Chase has still not been found.

Dudley did not appear for his arraignment last week in Kanawha County, which prompted an arrest warrant to be issued.

A Kanawha County grand jury indicted Dudley on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of animal cruelty.

According to Debra Rusnak, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor, Dudley was taken into custody at his father’s home without incident. He’s currently being held at the Henry County Jail. Rusnak expects Dudley to be extradited back to Kanawha County, “as soon as possible.”

Rusnak said assistance from the public has been key during the investigation in the search for Chase and for being able to locate Dudley.

“Since April, we have been receiving voluminous amounts of calls,” said Rusnak. “I think that the public has done a very good job of coming forward with the information that they have, and the officers with the South Charleston Police Department have done a very good investigation.”

Once Dudley is back in Kanawha County, Rusnak said he will be housed in the South Central Regional Jail until an arraignment and a trial date is set.

Meanwhile the search for Chase continues. Rusnak said they don’t have any new information at this point about the status of the dog.

“As much as the public wants to know what happened, we want to know as well,” Rusnak said Tuesday.