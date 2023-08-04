Former Chapmanville officer indicted for lost K-9

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A Kanawha County grand jury indicted a former Chapmanville Police Officer who lost his police K-9.

Marcus Dudley was indicted Thursday for three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The South Charleston Police Department released a statement following the indictment against Dudley was revealed.

“The South Charleston Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into the disappearance of police canine Chase. The investigation was presented to the Kanawha County Grand Jury, who returned an indictment against Marcus Dudley. SCPD has received a tremendous amount of community support and assistance in its efforts to find Chase. Unfortunately, he has yet to be located. However, SCPD remains committed to finding Chase.”

Dudley’s police K9 Chase has not been found after being reported missing for several months. Dudley and Chase had lived in South Charleston. Dudley said the dog had escaped his enclosure and ran away April 11.

Dudley is reportedly no longer living in the South Charleston area or the state and is not currently in custody, according to police.