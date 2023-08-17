Former Chapmanville officer charged in K-9 disappearance waives extradition

HENRY COUNTY, GA. — A former Chapmanville police officer waived extradition Thursday back to West Virginia after being indicted earlier this month by a Kanawha County grand jury.

Marcus Dudley, 26, formerly of South Charleston, make a court appearance in Henry County, Georgia. He was arrested there on Wednesday on a judge’s warrant that was issued after he failed to show up for two arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court in connection with the disappearance of K-9 Chase.

Chase was reported missing back in April in South Charleston where Dudley used to live. Chase has still not been found.

Dudley did not appear for his arraignment last week in Kanawha County, which prompted an arrest warrant to be issued.

A Kanawha County grand jury indicted Dudley on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of animal cruelty.

There was no immediate word on when Kanawha County police would travel to Georgia to get Dudley.