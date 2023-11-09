Former Casci building to be razed for new office space in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A development company has big plans for the former Casci site in downtown Charleston.

Mayor Amy Goodwin is excited about the plans put forward this week by Canadian based Remington Development Corporation. They want to raze the old building and develop a new office space between Kanawha Boulevard and Virginia Street East in the Capital City.

“We’re talking about again, hundreds of jobs in downtown Charleston,” said the Mayor on the Dave Allen Show on 580-WCHS.

The city’s Municipal Planning Commission approved the plans for the facility Wednesday. The plans call for creation of a four-story, 120,000-square-foot building that can accommodate over 500 employees. The building also includes an 18,000-square-foot annex with a loading dock and a 1,500-square-foot rooftop patio. There was no potential tenant identified in the company’s presentation to the Planning Commission.

“This is about building up and goes in line with what we’ve been trying to do in that part of the city for some time,” said the Mayor.

The announcement comes on the heels of plans for a move by Worley, an engineering and consulting firm, to bring 170 jobs to Laidley Tower downtown. There are plans for a hotel on the old Sears site at the Town Center Mall and plans for development of the former Sears Auto Center by Poca Valley Bank. The Mayor said this project fits with all of it.

“We talk about different area of the city seeing this kind of development. This is where a lot of investment is going in, hundreds of millions of dollars are going to go into this area in the city and there’s going to be more to come,” she said.

The company said they will start Demolition of the old building in early 2024, and hoped to have the project complete by 2025. The building will face Kanawha Boulevard and will include 125 parking spaces on the backside along Virginia Street. Planning Commission members said however they were pleased with the design which included vegetation and landscaping to make all sides appealing to the area.