Former Capital dual-sport athlete Anthony Pittman ready for another season at WVSU

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Basketball was not the first choice for Anthony Pittman following an impressive prep career at Capital High School from 2014-18. Pittman excelled on the gridiron and hardwood, earning him first-team all-state in both sports at one point.

Pittman chose the football route following high school. He spent two-and-a-half weeks at a JUCO school out in California.

However, Pittman returned to the Mountain State following his brief time out west. Bryan Poore, West Virginia State men’s head basketball coach, recruited Pittman from high school, but once the six-foot-five returned home, it did not seem likely Pittman would return to the basketball court.

Poore pulled a few strings, and Pittman joined the Yellow Jackets team and was redshirted for the 2018-19 season.

The former Cougar standout is entering his fourth season with Poore at Institute, and he has accumulated numerous Mountain East Conference (MEC) honors, including being tabbed a two-time first-team All-MEC selection.

“When I came in, we had a great connection and bonding with him [Poore] day-in and day-out,” Pittman said. “Nothing has changed. It is always love when we are always around one another. It is an indescribable connection. I feel at home, and that is from the connection we built from day one. It is a different type of connection with Coach Poore, honestly.”

That relationship with Poore is something Pittman will always cherish, especially once he plays his final game for the veteran head coach. Pittman was a guest on the Thursday edition of the Kanawha Valley Sports Report.

“He understands who I am as a player, and I understand what he is looking for when he coaches,” Pittman noted. “I have bought into what he has put out, and it has not been a cakewalk. However, it has been an understandable journey of what is going on with no confusion.”

Pittman and the Yellow Jackets enter the 2022-23 season without two All-MEC players in Glen Abram and Jeremiah Moore. It seems that Pittman’s on-the-court contributions will expand, and his leadership role will see new heights this season.

“I cannot exactly pinpoint it. However, it is in my nature of who I am,” Pittman stated. “If I am or am not a captain, then I am still a leader. It doesn’t matter who you are on the basketball court. I hate being called “that guy” or “that leader.” The biggest part of that would be to come in day in and day out and come with it. If I see one of my teammates down, then I will encourage them and keep it positive.”

Pittman finished second on the team last season in scoring, averaging 16 points per game. Also, he led the charge for WVSU in rebounds per game, posting nine per contest. Pittman also finished first in the MEC in blocks, 71, and second in steals, 41.

“I would say fewer turnovers and shooting the ball better, which comes by more reps,” said Pittman about where he needs to improve. “I also need to continue to lead and be positive. My numbers speak for themselves, but I have to fix my game. There is no limit to it. I would also mention tightening up my ball handling.”

Seven of this year’s 15-man roster for West Virginia State are new faces, including former Fairmont Senior all-state selection Taevon Horton. Horton started his college career in Morgantown at WVU, and he transferred this off-season from Pikeville to WVSU following a brief stint in Kentucky.

Pittman is excited to be on the same side finally rather than compete against one another.

“I have been playing against Taevon since middle school,” Pittman recalled. “We used to bump heads during AAU, so we have always been around one another. We would always see each other on the basketball court. To finally team up with him, I fell in love with his defense. His defense is something that makes me want to play harder defensively. He has the same passion for the game as me, which speaks a lot about him. He is one of those guys that brings the best out of you.”

The West Virginia State Yellow Jackets begin their quest for a MEC title on Friday, November 11th, against Livingstone College in the Earl Lloyd Classic in Institute.