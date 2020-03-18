Former advocacy group worker sentenced to home confinement for embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man convicted of embezzling more than $60,000 from the organization formerly known as the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition was sentenced to home confinement on Wednesday.

In front of a spread out courtroom, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman handed down a sentence of seven years of probation with the first three years in home confinement to Christopher Kimes and full restitution.

The 39-year old had previously been convicted on one count each of embezzlement and computer fraud for transferring $64,595.16 between July 2016 and December 2018, while he was the director of political affairs for the advocacy organization.

“Today (Wednesday) I want to fully admit to that court that I am a horrible person and my actions were wrong and of detriment,” Kimes said to the courtroom.

“Most importantly, the coalition’s mission is extremely valuable. They are doing great work, it’s something I love even though my misdeeds and actions do not show that. My heart and soul are still with the organization.”

The West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, now known as Our Future West Virginia is a non-profit organization working on issues such as economic justice, educational justice, racial justice and civic engagement throughout the state.

Kaufman asked questions to Kimes and current organization director Jennifer Wells inside the courtroom about where the funds come from and how nothing was detected with 83 total transactions from the coalition’s MVB credit card to Kimes’ partner’s PayPal account.

Wells took over the organization fully in December 2018, replacing former director and current gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith.

Kimes said the organization, which had an annual budget in 2017 with employees of just over $1 million, receives funds from private donations and grant funding. Foundations named on Wednesday by Kimes that gave to the coalition were Greater Kanawha Valley, American Heart Association, national partners in D.C., and the Babcock Foundation in North Carolina.

Kaufman asked Kimes several times if he thought there were any other victims in this case other than the coalition he stole from and he said not necessarily. The majority of the money in the general account of the organization goes to salaries, Kimes said.

“I’m totally mindful of embezzlement cases,” Kaufman said. “I think this colloquy we had today (Wednesday) could show how this is a different type of embezzlement case with grant-making money going into a public interest grant. It’s where the majority is used for salaries and when the beneficiaries get with what you see, you get.”

Wells told Kaufman before the sentence that the organization has completely changed its bookkeeping methods since she took over and has worked to rebuild relationships with donors.

Kimes said he is working on rebuilding relationships he broke with former co-workers and his family. He called the staff “family” and asked for forgiveness.

“The biggest person that got hurt by this was my family because they had to face the humiliation of what I did,” Kimes said. “They were the ones that had to answer the questions and the ridicule of what happened.

“In my life, the one thing I have always wanted to do was make them proud and I know my actions have not done that.”

After three years of home confinement for Kimes and full restitution, Kaufman said, “we will go from there.”

The state called for the punishment that was in the victim’s impact statement, which was 1 to 10 years of home confinement. The state and organization were worried that Kimes might not be able to pay back the money while being in jail.

Wednesday’s sentencing was one of the few done this week because of limits with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I don’t want to put another person in jail because of this pandemic and worry about you,” Kaufman said. “That’s not fair to anybody that is in the jail and you to be mistreated or treated by a crowded situation that I know everybody in this country is dealing with.

“To that extent, you were lucky you were sentenced today (Wednesday). I called this extraordinary court hearing to take care of your business I am not interested in taking care of your business again when we all have important societal issues to take care of.”