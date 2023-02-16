Forestry Division hoping rain could help fight February brush fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rain is in the forecast beginning Wednesday night and into Thursday in West Virginia and that’s welcomed news for the state Division of Forestry and volunteer firefighters who have been battling a number of wildfires this week caused by the windy, warm conditions.

Division of Forestry Assistant State Forester for Forestry Protection Jeremy Jones said most blazes have been brought under control in a few hours.

“We’ve been able to get a handle on almost all of them really quickly. We have had a few that went into an extended attack situation the next day but that’s been few,” Jones told MetroNews Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures were well into the 70s Wednesday. Jones said they’ve had fires before at this time of year. It all depends on the weather.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years but a little spurt of fires in January and February is really not uncommon especially when you have warm weather. It really hinges on the weather,” Jones said.

He gives a big shout out to volunteer firefighters.

“Without the volunteer firefighters we really wouldn’t stand a chance. They’re an essential part of our wild fire program for sure,” Jones said.

The traditional spring fire season begins March 1. Jones said he is a little concerned about what that may bring.

“We are still kind of short-staffed. I’m concerned about our staffing level. The volunteer firefighter level is down too. We don’t have as many people to manage wild fires so that’s a concern,” he said.